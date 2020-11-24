The Mandalorian Tusken Raider Finally Revealed by Hot Toys

Hot Toys is taking us back to Tatooine once again with their newest Star Wars figure. Coming out of the second season of The Mandalorian, the Tuskan Raiders are back as they get ready to take on the deadly Krayt Dragon. Hot Toys teased this figure a while back along with Moff Gideon. Moff is still quite elusive, but we get a full reveal of their upcoming Sand People figure. These Star Wars characters have been shown throughout the Star Wars saga, and now fans can bring him home with their tattered rags and robes look. The Tuskan Raider features a newly developed head sculpt with tattered rags, tailored outfit, belt, and bandolier. He will not come empty-handed either as he will get a rifle, two gaderffii sticks, macrobinoculars, melon, and more. This will be a perfect companion piece for your The Mandalorian Hot Toys collection.

The Mandalorian Tuskan Raider stands roughly 12 inches tall and features 30 points of articulation. The popularity of the Tuskan Raiders is back with their big debut in this season premiere of The Mandalorian season two. These figures are highly detailed and will be great for fans, new and old. Prices are not live just yet, but they are expected to go up on Sideshow Collectibles soon, which fans will be able to find them located here.

"Star War: The Mandalorian – 1/6th scale Tusken Raider™ Collectible Figure – Fearsome desert savages inhabiting the rocky deserts, Tusken Raiders™ are the foremost reason Tatooine™ colonists do not wander far from their isolated communities. Extremely territorial and xenophobic, Tusken Raiders will attack with very little provocation. Covered from head-to-foot in tattered rags and robes, Tusken Raiders — or Sand People as they are also known — brandish a deadly bladed club known as a gaderffii."

"Today Hot Toys is delighted to continue expanding its Star Wars collection series by officially introducing the new 1/6th scale Tusken Raider collectible figure inspired by the acclaimed Star Wars™ series The Mandalorian™. The highly-accurate collectible figure is specially crafted based on the appearance of the Tusken Raider. Highlighting the features are the newly developed head sculpt with tattered rags, skillfully tailored outfit, belt and bandolier, the iconic gaderffii and rifle, and a display base. They're raiders, it's true, but these collectible figures will be great additions to any Star Wars collection!"