Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Jetpack Trooper Coming Soon from Hasbro

Coming right out of San Diego Comic Con, some brand new Star Wars action figures are on their way from Hasbro

Article Summary Hasbro reveals new Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Jetpack Stormtrooper figure at San Diego Comic Con.

Jetpack Trooper features unique armor, comes with a blaster, and a removable jetpack for dynamic play.

Figure includes Jedi Survivor card back, perfect to pair with The Vintage Collection Cal Kestis.

Available for pre-order now at Hasbro Pulse for $16.99, set for release in Fall 2024.

A new enemy has arrived for Cal Kestis as Hasbro unveils their newest Star Wars Jedi: Survivor figure. Build up your Imperial Army with the new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Jetpack Stormtrooper. Unlike your standard troopers, these ones can achieve areas where others can not with their short-range booster packs. Hasbro was sure to capture this Jetpack Trooper's signature outfit from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This figure features a unique armor and will come with a blaster to help him try and take down any Jedi that comes across their paths.

This trooper will get its own Jedi Survivor card back and will be a perfect enemy to have The Vintage Collection Cal Kestis go again. Wheel these figures are introduced from the video game, they ill also work well for adding new and unquiet Stormtroopers to your Imperial Armies. Pre-orders for the Jedi Survivor Jetpack Trooper are already live on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers for $16.99 with a Fall 2024 release date. Be on the lookout for other video game-inspired The Vintage Collection releases like the Imperial Officer Cal or the three-pack featuring the Riot Scout Troopers, KX-series Security Droids, and MagnaGuards.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Vintage Collection Jetpack Trooper

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 | Available: Fall 2024). Jetpack Troopers can navigate otherwise impassable terrain with their short-ranged booster packs. Their specialized training and equipment give them superiority over most entrenched infantry positions."

"Inspired by the STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR video game, this 3.75-inch-scale figure (VC #336) comes with a blaster accessory and a removable jetpack, and makes a great addition to any fan's collection. These collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love."

