Star Wars Legacy Character Mara Jade Coming Soon to The Black Series

Nothing is holding back Hasbro's Star Wars team at MCM London Comic Con with some insane reveals. After some lackluster reveals in the past, The Black Series is finally bringing in some heat. Hasbro is continuing their Star Wars comic inspired figures, which features different boxes and iconic comic book heroes and villains. A very popular Star Wars Legacy hero is back as Mara Jade is coming to life with an incredible sculpt right from the Dark Horse Legends comics. Coming from the storyline Dark Force Rising, Mara features a brand new updated sculpt, blasters, and purple lightsaber!

In a different world, the Star Wars Extended Universe would have arrived on the big screen bringing the popular novelizations to life. Plenty of novels were released after Return of the Jedi and were beloved and quite popular among the fandom. With stories like Heir to the Empire, this extended world gave fans a fantastic world with a new Jedi Order, new villains, and Skywalker children. In this world, it was Mara Jade who gave birth to Ben Skywalker, she was a Jedi Master, member of the new Jedi Order, and was the right lady put a ring on Luke Skywalkers finger.

Who knows, maybe Mara Jade with a return to the live-screen era later on, giving us a secret Skywalker child. Hell, they brought back Grand Admiral Thrawn, and that worked out beautifully with Star Wars: Rebels and soon to be seen in Ahsoka. It is a figure like this that keeps The Black Series alive, and Star Wars fans will be excited to add her to their collection. The photo-real tech really works on these new figures, and it is interesting to see no-window of the new fifth-panel boxes. The Star Wars: The Black Series Mara Jade is set for a November 1, 2022, pre-order date, and she will be a fan-channel exclusive. This Legends Jedi Master is set for a Spring 2023 release and will be found here.