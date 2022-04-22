Star Wars Legends Arrive at Gentle Giant Ltd. with New Statue Debuts

New Star Wars statues are here as Gentle Giant Ltd. debuts their newest set of reveals. A wide variety of series have been covered this time with The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Rebels, and the Original Trilogy. The first statue comes to us from A New Hope with the Star Wars Legends 1/2 Scale Stormtrooper bust. Coming in at 10" tall, this bust will be limited to only 1,000 pieces and brings one of the Empire's soldiers to life. The Stormtrooper comes to life with incredible detail, showcasing that slick white armor straight from the film. Up next is Sabrine Wren from the animated Rebels series with this 6" tall statue that is limited to 3,000 pieces. Gentle Giant has included swappable parts with a helmet or unmasked sculpt as well as a blaster or spray paint can for her hand. Sabine's animated designs come to life and in fantastic fashion with this bust that will be an excellent addition to any Star Wars: Rebels collection.

We then transition into one of the newest Star Wars franchises with The Mandalorian. Coming straight out of The Bad Batch, The Book of Boba Fett, and The Mandalorian, Fennec Shand has arrived. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, Fennec is beautifully sculpted and will feature swappable heads showcasing both helmets and unmasked sculpts. Each of these Star Wars statues are incredible new pieces from Gentle Giant Ltd, and all 3 are set to release in late September 2022. Pre-orders are live with the Stormtrooper priced at $200 here, Fennec Shand for $120 here, and Sabine Wren at $90 here.

"STAR WARS REBELS SABINE WREN 1/7 SCALE BUST – A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! The Ghost crew's resident Mandalorian tagger is now the latest animated-style mini-bust from GG Ltd.! Standing approximately 6 inches tall, this 1/7 scale mini-bust features an interchangeable head and arms, so you can show her helmeted or unhelmeted, with her spray paint or a blaster! Limited to only 3000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. In Shops: Sep 28, 2022. SRP: $90.00."

"SW LEGENDS IN 3D A NEW HOPE STORMTROOPER 1/2 SCALE BUST – A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! The troopers are coming! Standing approximately 10 inches tall, this scale bust of a classic Stormtrooper, as seen in Star Wars: A New Hope, is the ultimate addition to any Stormtrooper collection. Featuring digitally sculpted details, it painstakingly represents the iconic armor of the Empire's soldiers. Limited to only 1000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. In Shops: Sep 28, 2022. SRP: $200.00."

"SW MANDALORIAN FENNEC SHAND 1/6 SCALE BUST – A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! Straight outta Tatooine, the chief enforcer for daimyo Boba Fett is now an all-new 7-inch mini-bust! Holding her powerful MK sniper rifle, this 1/6 scale Fennec comes with two interchangeable heads, so you can display her helmeted and unhelmeted, Limited to only 3000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box. In Shops: Sep 28, 2022. SRP: $120.00."