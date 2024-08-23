Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, star wars

Star Wars Legends Jes Gistang Statue Revealed by Gentle Giant Ltd.

Gentle Giant Ltd is back with its newest releases spanning across plenty of fandoms including a new Star Wars Premier Collection statue

Article Summary Discover Gentle Giant Ltd’s newest Star Wars Premier Collection statue of Jes Gistang from the expanded universe.

Jes Gistang, known from the Dark Horse Star Wars: Legacy comics, is a heavy weapons specialist from Joker Squad.

The limited edition statue is highly detailed, capturing Jes in Stormtrooper armor with her BB-23 Heavy Blaster Cannon.

Priced at $200, this 1/7 scale resin statue is set to release in June 2025, with only 2,000 pieces available for pre-order.

Jes Gistang is not a widely known Star Wars character, but she holds a special place in fan's hearts from the expanded universe, now known as Star Wars: Legends. Introduced in the Dark Horse Star Wars: Legacy comic series, Jes Gistang is a member of Joker Squad, a team of Stormtroopers in Darth Krayt's Galactic Empire. This is an era that expanded the galaxy beyond Return for the Jedi, roughly 137 years after the Battle of Yavin, with new Jedi, new villains, and a new war. Jes is a heavy weapons specialist within her squad, and her character helps fans explore the human side of this new Empire's army rather than what fans were used to.

Gentle Giant Ltd. is now stepping into the Legends mythos with a brand new Premier Collection statue that will be limited to only 2,000 pieces. Jes Gistang captures the power of the Stormtrooper Corps and 407th Division's Joker Squad with her BB-23 Heavy Blaster Cannon. She is depicted in Stormtrooper armor and is nicely detailed, capturing the once future of Star Wars. Priced at $200, Jes Gistang is ready to guard your growing collection until her last breath with a June 2025 release, and pre-orders are live.

Star Wars Premier Collection Jes Gistang Statue

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Taken off the streets of Corellia by the Imperial Mission, Jes Gistang was raised for a life in the Stormtrooper Corps, eventually joining the 407th Division's Joker Squad. Assigned the BB-23 Heavy Blaster Cannon, Gistang fell in battle when one of her power packs was pierced by blaster fire, but her spirit lives on in this 1/7 scale resin statue! Part of the Premier Collection, this statue depicts her resting after a battle, blaster at her side, and is limited to only 2,000 pieces. It comes packaged in a full-color window box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!