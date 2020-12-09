Takes To The Skies with New LEGO Star Wars Star Fighter Sets

The force is strong with these new classic Star Wars trilogy LEGO sets. It looks like two new Star Wars sets are coming in 2021 featuring some iconic starships from the original Star Wars trilogy. First up is Luke Skywalker and his personal X-Wing fighter that has been upgraded with accessories and detail. The X-Wing will have a functioning cockpit, rear storage got R2-D2, retractable landing gear, two spring-loaded shooters, and the switch that will allow the wings to go in attack positions, just like in the film. This Star Wars LEGO set will also come with other mini-figures besides Luke Skywalker and R2-D2 with additional characters like Princess Leia and General Don Dodonna. Take to the sky and take down the Empire with this beautifully crafted Star Wars starfighter that comes in at 474 pieces. It will be priced at $49.99, pre-orders for it or not live just yet and fans will be able to find it located here on January 1, 2021.

The dark side of the force is strong with the second newest LEGO Star Wars starfighter set. The Imperial TIE Fighter is back once again with this upgraded design that will allow fans in collectors to relive the classic Star Wars trilogy once again. Featuring an authentic and sleek design, the TIE Fighter is ready to take down any rebel threat that gets in its way. This Star Wars ship will come with three mini-figures, giving builders a TIE Fighter pilot, Stormtrooper, and a NI-L8 Imperial protocol droid. The TIE Fighter will stand roughly 6.5 inches tall, will feature an opening cockpit, and will have two spring-loaded shooters. Star Wars fans will want to show their love for the Empire with this new set and it is priced at $39.99. The Imperial TIE Fighter LEGO set will release alongside with Luke Skywalker's X-Wing on January 1, 2021. Pre-orders are also not live just yet but fans will be able to find them located here and other upcoming Star Wars sets.

"Children become heroes in their own epic stories with this cool LEGO® brick version of Luke Skywalker's X-wing Fighter (75301) from the classic Star Wars™ trilogy. It's packed with authentic details to delight fans, including an opening LEGO minifigure cockpit with space behind for R2-D2, wings that can be switched to attack position at the touch of a button, retractable landing gear and 2 spring-loaded shooters."

Recreate scenes from the classic Star Wars™ trilogy with this awesome building toy for kids, featuring a LEGO® brick-built version of Luke Skywalker's iconic X-wing Fighter (75301).

Includes Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and General Dodonna LEGO® minifigures, each with weapons including Luke's lightsaber, plus an R2-D2 LEGO droid figure for role-play adventures.

The X-wing features an opening LEGO® minifigure cockpit, space for R2-D2, wings that can be switched to attack position at the touch of a button, retractable landing gear and 2 spring-loaded shooters.

This starfighter construction model measures over 3 in. (8 cm) high, 12.5 in. (31 cm) long and 11 in. (28 cm) wide, and looks awesome displayed in a child's bedroom between playtime missions.

"Kids can role-play as the villains from the classic Star Wars™ trilogy with this cool LEGO® brick version of the Imperial TIE Fighter (75300). Capturing the authentic, sleek design of an iconic starfighter in the Imperial fleet, it features an opening LEGO minifigure cockpit and 2 spring-loaded shooters."

Fans can build their own missile-shooting LEGO® brick version of the iconic Imperial TIE Fighter (75300) and reimagine scenes from the classic Star Wars™ trilogy with this buildable playset.

Includes 2 LEGO® Star Wars™ minifigures: a TIE Fighter Pilot with a blaster pistol and a Stormtrooper with a blaster, plus an NI-L8 Protocol Droid LEGO figure for role-play adventures.

The TIE Fighter features an opening LEGO® minifigure cockpit and 2 spring-loaded shooters for action-packed play.

Measuring over 6.5 in. (17 cm) high, 5.5 in. (14 cm) long and 6 in. (15 cm) wide, it makes a striking display piece in any child's bedroom between playtime battles.