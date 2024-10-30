Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, The Black Series | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars Luminara Unduli Joins Hasbro's Star Wars: The Black Series

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they have unveiled a new selection of Star Wars: The Black Series collectibles

Article Summary Discover the new Luminara Unduli Black Series figure from Hasbro, debuting soon for Star Wars collectors.

Iconic Jedi Master from Attack of the Clones and The Clone Wars returns in a detailed 6-inch action figure.

Pre-order the Luminara Unduli figure online through Hasbro Pulse and Fan Channels starting October 30 at 1PM EST.

Figure features authentic design, signature clothes, and green lightsaber; ideal for ages 4 and up.

Hasbro is bringing back the Jedi Order as they unveiled their latest set of Star Wars: The Black Series figures. One of which is the legendary Jedi Master known as Luminara Unduli, who made her big debut in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones at the Battle of Geonosis. While she did not have a big role in the live-action films, she had a few spotlight episodes throughout the run of The Clone Wars and Rebels. She was a powerful and wise Jedi, and sadly, she did not make it through the Great Purge leading into the rise of the Galactic Empire. The Empire did use her to lure in unsuspected Jedi into a trap, but Kanan Jarrus and the Ghost Crew made sure to put that to an end. Now, Star Wars fans can return her to the glory days with an impressive new 6" figure that features her signature clothes and green lightsaber. Jedi Master Luminara Unduli is priced at $24.99. She is set for a Summer 2025 release, and pre-orders will arrive today online exclusively at Hasbro Pulse and Fan Channel sites.

Star Wars: The Black Series Luminara Unduli

"HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available: Summer 2025. The Black Series includes 6 inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to comic books, movies, and series."

"This Star Wars action figure is detailed to look like Luminara Unduli from the Prequel Trilogy with Attack of the Clones. With exquisite features and decoration, The Black Series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. May the Force be with you! Available for pre-order on October 30 at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and at fan channel retailers."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!