Star Wars Mandalorian Starfighter Takes To the Skies With LEGO

The Battle for Mandalore continues in LEGO form as the company reveals another new Star Wars building set. Coming out of the adventures of The Clone Wars, the Mandalorian Starfighter is taking to the skies and ready for any fan's collection. The 544 piece set comes with three new-for-August 2021 mini-figures and builds a Starship that measures 2.5" high (when wings are down), 13" long, and 11.5"(when wings are down). LEGO and Star Wars fans will be introduced to the first mini-figures of Bo-Katan Kryze, Gar Saxon, and a Mandalorian Loyalist. Two figures can sit in the cockpit of the ship that will also have extra features like rotating wings and 2 stud shooters.

The adventures of Bo-Katan originally started in The Clone Wars before her return in The Mandalorian. This ship is perfect for original fans of the series, and this ship will look amazing with other Star Wars LEGO sets out there. The Star Wars: The Clone Wars Mandalorian Starfighter is priced at $59.99 and set to release on August 1, 2021. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but the product page that will contain the link when live is located here. Be sure to check out some of the other new Star Wars LEGO sets coming soon, like Darth Vader's Meditation Chamber and Ahsoka vs. Darth Maul.

"Let kids create a detailed, buildable LEGO® model of a Mandalorian Starfighter (75316) and relive memorable Star Wars: The Clone Wars action. It features an opening LEGO mini-figure cockpit for 2 LEGO mini-figures, 2 stud shooters, 2 spring-loaded shooters, and adjustable wings – rotate them vertically for landing or fold them down and rotate the cockpit for an authentic streamlined flight formation. There are 3 new-for-August-2021 LEGO mini-figures of Mandalorian warriors Bo-Katan Kryze, Gar Saxon, and a Mandalorian Loyalist, plus 5 blasters pistols and a jetpack for each mini-figure to spark children's imaginations."

