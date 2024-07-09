Posted in: Collectibles, Jazwares | Tagged: Jazwares, star wars

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Scout Class Series 4 Box Set Revealed

Jazwares reveals new Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Scout Class Series 4 complete series box set with Chases

The Jazwares Vault has been opened once again, and a new Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron set has arrived. A new Scout Class Complete Set is here, and it features every single 2.5-inch Scout Class vehicle from Series 4 and their companion 1-inch micro figures. This set features some impressive packaging, showing a space battle artwork with all of the figures sealed inside, including limited edition Rare and Chase vehicles. Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron collectors will be able to bring home all of the following in one purchase:

The Clone Wars

Captain Rex with BARC Speeder (Rare)

General Grievous with Wheel Bike (Rare)

Hunter with

A New Hope

C-3PO with Escape Pod

Return of the Jedi

Luke Skywalker with Imperial Speeder

Scout Trooper with Damaged Imperial Speeder

Paploo with Flaming Imperial Speeder (Chase)

Ewok with Ewok Combat Glider

These sets are perfect for fans to bring home all of these mystery Star Wars Micro in one incredible limited edition release. Collectors can bring home the Star Wars Scout Class Series 4 Box Set from a galaxy far, far away for $60 through Jazwares Vault with a 1500-limited release.

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Scout Class Series 4 Box Set

"The Scout Class Complete Set (Series 4) features every single 2.5-inch Scout Class vehicle from Series 4 and their corresponding 1-inch micro figure accessories. This set also includes all limited edition Rare and Chase vehicles."

"Collect a hangar of various speeders from the vast STAR WARS™ saga. This complete set of all Series 4 Scout Class vehicles celebrates unique moments from films and TV shows spanning the original and prequel eras. This set also includes the coveted Rare and Chase vehicles: Wheel Bike with General Grievous and Barc Speeder (Blue) with Captain Rex (limited to 15K pieces), or Imperial Speeder Bike (Flaming) with Paploo (limited to 5K pieces)."

