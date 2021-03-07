Star Wars Kenner Pins From Numskull Brings Back Nostalgia

Star Wars fans are about to take a trip down memory lane as we check out some of the new Star Wars pins from Numskull. I know you are thinking, How can pins bring back nostalgia?", well, Numskull has with their newest Pin Kings collection. This is because they are bringing back iconic 1970s and 80s Star Wars Kenner figures in gorgeous pin form. These pins were announced back in January, with 49 sets of pins coming giving Star Wars fans 98 pins! Numskull was kind enough to send us over some of their sets, and their pins are incredible and will be your newest obsession.

We were able to get a hold of 6 sets of pins featuring a nice variety of Star Wars characters. This includes:

Set 1.11 – Boba Fett and Leia Organ (Bespin Gown)

Set 1.16 – Bespin Security Guard and Yoda

Set 1.21 – 2-1B and R2-D2 (with Sensorscope)

Set 1.31 – Squid Head and General Madine

Set 1.32 – Bib Fortuna and Ree-Yees

Set 1.43 – Amanaman and Barada

Each one is packed with the right details of their original Kenner parts, giving fans a perfect throwback. Some of the designs are hard to see with the darker color schemes from a distance which can make it odd at times. However, Numskull even took the extra effort to add a fun nod to the figures with their plastic cape design or extra accessories like R2-D2 with his sensorscope. It is great that these pins are not just the usual cast of characters from the films, but fans are getting very obscure aliens like Barada and Amanaman. Star Wars fans are intense, and these pins are easily meant for them where they can show off their favorite figures on their apparel.

Of the Star Wars King Pins that we have received, Boba Fett and R2-D2 are easily my two favorites. Yes, they are classic characters, but it is those figures that I still have to this day. Boba Fett is just an excellent character to have in the past, present, and future, and his Kenner pin will be my co-pilot on my jacket. Pins like Bib Fortuna, Bespin Security Guard, and Squid Head are perfect for showing off your Star Wars fandom that only other fans will notice. There are 49 sets of Star Wars pins that fans can choose with big names like IG-11, Han Solo, and Chewbacca to iconic wild figures like Yak Face, Ewoks, and a Death Star Droid. These will be a must-have collectible for any fan out there, and Star Wars fans can buy them all or find one that suits their collection here.