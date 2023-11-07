Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, marvel, spider-man

Build Your Own Spider-Man Web-Shooters with Disney's Marvel Hero Tech

Fans have seen a buildable Arc Reactor before, but now, Disney has debuted their new Spider-Man build and play Webshooter

Article Summary Disney's Marvel Tech Hero brings Spider-Man build-and-play Web-Shooters to life.

The set includes a gauntlet with four different swappable modules, allowing collector to become their own webbed hero.

The Web-Shooters have built-in lights, sounds for a more immersive Marvel Universe experience.

The Spider-Man Build-and-Play Web-Shooters can be purchased from shopDisney for $39.99.

It it time to become your very own friendly neighborhood Spider-Man with Disney's latest Marvel Tech Hero release. Swinging on in is the new Spider-Man Build-and-Play Web-Shooters that will allow young and old Spidey fans to customize their very own web-shooters. This set includes one standard gauntlet that will feature four swappable modules, allowing webheads to choose from a variety of different projectiles. Take on Sandman with the suction projectile, stop Mysterio with the light disc projectiles, or take down Green Goblin with the web projectiles. To make things even more fun, Spider-Man fans will appreciate the lights and sounds that will put fans right into the Marvel Universe. Spider-Man fans will now have the power to sling webs, save the day, and become the ultimate Spider-Hero of their choosing with this bad boy! The Spider-Man Build-and-Play Web-Shooters Marvel Hero Tech from shopDisney can be found right here for $39.99. Be sure to check out some of the other Hero Tech, like Iron Man's Arc Reactor, which can be seen here.

Spider-Man Build-and-Play Web-Shooters – Marvel Hero Tech

"Lights, sounds, action! This Spider-Man build-and-play web-shooters set puts Spidey's super powers in the palm of their hand. It features one gauntlet that can be used with four different modules and a variety of projectiles including a suction projectile, light disc projectiles, web projectiles and more. With lights and sound effects, your little hero will enjoy hours of heroic playtime. Psssst!"

Magic in the details

Includes one Spider-Man gauntlet

Multiple types of modules and projectiles

Rapid-fire module with hook and loop projectile, suction projectile and magnetic projectile

Light-up module with four light disc projectiles

Spin module with three disc projectiles

Web module with three web projectiles

Features lights and sounds

Assembly required

Instruction booklet

