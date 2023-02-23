Star Wars Plo Koon Legacy Lightsaber Arrives Online From Disney Enter the world of Star Wars once again and prepare for war as new legendary Jedi Knight legacy lightsabers have arrived from Disney

The ultimate Star Wars getaway is heading to Galaxy's Edge at any of the Disney Parks. Not only can you experience a galaxy far, far away, but the Parks features some exclusive collectibles. Besides the Droid Depot, fans can even build their own lightsaber as well as purchase some Legacy Lightsabers. These Legacy pieces bring the hilts of legendary Jedi and Sith from all over the Star Wars landscape. Thankfully, shopDisney is helping fans save on plane tickets as some of the lightsabers are dropping online. Plo Koon is the latest Star Wars lightsaber to arrive, bringing the Jedi Master's hilt to life. From etched blue accents, slender design, and unique design, this is at the weapons of a true master. A blade can be attached, which will access the lights and sound aspects. Each Legacy Lightsaber comes in a hinged case, and Plo Koon's comes in at $169.99. Star Wars fans can buy one right now here and look out for other Legacy Lightsabers constantly dropping on shopDisney.

Keep the Plo Koon Legacy Alive with Disney's Latest Release

"This Legacy Lightsaber hilt is a detailed recreation of the one wielded by the Kel Dor Jedi Master Plo Koon and comes direct from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. The distinctive design features sound effects and illuminates blue when you attach one of our Lightsaber Blades, sold separately. Hilt comes in a lined display case with Jedi Order symbol on front."

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

Includes hilt and case

Includes hilt case with hinged lid and lined interior

Jedi Order symbol on front of case

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate blue an attachable Lightsaber Blade, sold separately

Battery case in handle

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, each sold separately

Inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland