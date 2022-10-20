Star Wars Purge Trooper is Ready for Action with Kotobukiya

The new Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ was an absolute treat. It was incredible to see the aftermath of our favorite Master Jedi from the events of Revenge of the Sith. There were plenty of new characters to fall in the series as we explored new frontiers of the Rebellion and the growing reign of the Empire. Not only if we get to see more members of the deadly Inquisitors team, but we did get the first live-action debut of the video game Stormtrooper. Originally debuting in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the Purge Trooper is an elite squadron of soldiers dedicated to specifically taking down Jedi threats. This video game character finally made its way to the live-action world in Obi-Wan Kenobi and even got an upgrade with Phase II Armor. We have already seen plenty of collectibles for this Star Wars series, and now it looks like Kotobukiya is giving us one more. The Phase II Armor Purge Trooper is joining the Star Wars ARTFX statue line in impressive detail, showcasing the slick red and black armor design. The soldier stands 10.87" tall, is highly detailed, and is placed in an action stance. Star Wars fans can snag up this beauty in May 2023 for $179.99, and pre-orders are right here.

The World of Star Wars Gets Deadlier

"Set 10 years after the dramatic turn of events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith™ the story of Obi-Wan™ continues in the Star Wars™ live-action series Obi-Wan Kenobi™ on Disney+. Purge Troopers™, an elite variant of the standard Stormtrooper™, served the Inquisitors™ in their hunt for the last Jedi™ during the early days of the Galactic Empire. Fully enveloped in black armor, with a shoulder pauldron and a skirt-like kama, these troopers were formidable opponents, especially when armed with various weaponry, such as an E-11D blaster carbine™."

"Powerfully rendered in a combat-ready stance, this 1/7 scale ARTFX Purge Trooper is an imposing sight to behold from the interlocking black plates of armor to the piercing red found in the visor. Every exacting detail of this sculpt has been referenced directly from the Lucasfilm production to achieve an authentic and screen-accurate recreation. Expand the ranks of Galactic Empire with the ARTFX Purge Trooper and have them face off with the upcoming ARTFX Obi-Wan Kenobi™!"