McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Trailer Stolen: Supergirl Goes Missing

It appears that a tractor trailer from McFarlane Toy has been stolen on its way onto a McFarlane Toys Warehouse

Article Summary Tractor trailer transporting McFarlane Supergirl figures stolen on its way to Walmart distribution center.

Supergirl Page Punchers action figures theft leads to Walmart customers' pre-order cancellations and refunds.

Law enforcement investigates the theft; no suspects or stolen merchandise recovered yet.

Collectors should watch for stolen Supergirl figures flooding unofficial online markets.

McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse is coming to an end next year, so fans are enjoying this latest year of collecting. However, things are getting pretty intense as a highly sought-after DC Multiverse Page Punchers release has now been stolen! That is right, a tractor-trailer transporting McFarlane Toys products was stolen while en route to a Walmart distribution center. This trailer included the highly anticipated DC Direct Page Punchers (Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) action figures. Walmart has notified customers of the Page Punchers theft, which has led to the cancellation of numerous customer pre-orders. The full notification can be viewed below:

"We are writing to inform you that earlier this week, a tractor-trailer full of our products was stolen while in route to the McFarlane Toys Store warehouse. Among the numerous McFarlane Toys figures in cargo was the Supergirl (DC Page Punchers: Woman of Tomorrow) 7" Figure w/Comic. This theft is currently being actively investigated by Law Enforcement. Throughout the week we monitored the situation and were hopeful that the stolen cargo would be recovered so we could fulfilled orders as scheduled. Unfortunately, there has been no further information or developments at this time. – Walmart Care Team"

Law enforcement agencies are actively investigating the theft, but as of now, no suspects have been publicly identified, and the stolen merchandise has yet to be recovered. As expected, this incident surely has the eyes of many as this Supergirl has pre-orders sell-out over the web. This will surely affect the second market value now that many anticipated pre-orders have been canceled with refunds issued. It is unclear where these thieves will even take these collectibles, so collectors should keep their eyes peeled for a flood of Woman of Tomorrow figures arriving online through unofficial distributors. Be on the lookout for Supergirl hitting stores in late April and May 2025.

