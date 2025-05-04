Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Aayla Secura Figure Coming Soon

Hasbro returns to a galaxy far, far away with a new collection of Star Wars collectible including Revenge of the Sith Aayla Secura

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Aayla Secura Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Black Series figure for collectors.

This 6-inch Aayla Secura figure features dual blue lightsabers and premium articulation and deco.

Walmart exclusive pre-orders go live on May the 4th for $24.99, with expected arrival in Summer 2025.

Celebrate ROTS 20th anniversary with special Black Series packaging honoring Star Wars legacy.

Aayla Secura is the blue-skinned Twi'lek Jedi Knight who stood out in Star Wars media throughout the Prequel Trilogy. Aayla fought bravely during the Clone Wars and led her own battalion during the war with the 327th Star Corps. She was known not only for her unique designs but was also featured with a dual-wielding lightsaber. Trained by Quinlan Vos and eventually becoming a respected general, Aayla showed compassion for her clone troops. Tragically, during Order 66, she was betrayed by the Star Corps and gunned down during the Battle of Felucia.

Hasbro is now turning back the clock as they debut another Walmart Exclusive Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith 20th anniversary Black Series figure. Aalya Secura is back once again with a new rerelease that gives her dual blue lightsabers and anniversary packaging. She will join Count Dooku, Clone Commander Cody, R2-D2, Kit Fisto, and the Magnaguard for this exclusive line. Pre-orders arrive today on Star Wars Day (May the 4th) at Walmart for $24.99 with a Summer 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Black Series – ROTS Aalya Secura

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99| Pre-order on May 4 at 10 AM EST exclusively at Walmart; available Summer 2025). Celebrate the 20th anniversary of REVENGE OF THE SITH with figures from THE BLACK SERIES, featuring commemorative packaging! This Aayla Secura 6-inch-scale figure features premium design and deco, plus multiple articulation points. Comes with 2 accessories for dynamic posing."

"Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with a special blister-carded packaging, a tribute to the third film in the prequel series. THE BLACK SERIES action figures let fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series. THE BLACK SERIES includes figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability)."

