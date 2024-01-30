Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Invisible Hand Starship Lands at LEGO

Celebrate the 25th Anniversary of LEGO Star Wars with an impressive assortment of new set from replica ships to iconic scenes

Article Summary LEGO celebrates 25 years of Star Wars sets with new Invisible Hand starship.

Recreate Revenge of the Sith scenes with 557-piece Separatist warship set.

Includes detailed features like detachable sections and a display stand.

Available for pre-order, the set is a must-have for Star Wars collectors.

The final days of The Clone Wars are upon fans as LEGO debuts their latest Star Wars Anniversary set. To celebrate 25 years since the first Star Wars set arrived from LEGO, a variety of new sets are on the way. From iconic moments, characters, and starships, the galaxy awaits with an impressive assortment of goodies, including this new Invisible Hand Separatist starship set. Obi-Wan and Anakin boarded the Invisible Hand at the beginning of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith to take down Previous and save the Chancellor. Coming in at 557 pieces, fans will be able to build this Separatist warship that measures 11.5" tall and comes with a floating display base. LEGO packed this ship with detail and can even be displayed breaking apart just like in the film. The 25th Anniversary Star Wars Set is priced at $49.99, it is set for a March 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live online.

LEGO Star Wars Invisible Hand 25th Anniversary

"Imagine leading the Separatist fleet into battle like General Grievous in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith with this LEGO Starship Collection buildable model of the Invisible Hand. Recreate authentic details including the hangar where Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi landed in their starfighters. Connector bricks and clips even allow the front half of the starship to be separated from the rear, just as it broke in half during its fiery descent into Coruscant's atmosphere. Display your vehicle on the buildable stand with a nameplate and a LEGO Star Wars 25th Anniversary brick."

Build-and-display starship model – Relive the thrill of the opening starship battle in Revenge of the Sith with this LEGO brick-built model of the Invisible Hand

Authentically detailed Star Wars vehicle – Use LEGO bricks to recreate iconic features of the Invisible Hand, as seen in Revenge of the Sith, including its main hangar

Made for display – The buildable stand has a nameplate and LEGO Star Wars 25th Anniversary brick, and it's designed to display the Invisible Hand starship

Gift for fans and memorabilia collectors – Treat yourself or give this 557-piece adults' LEGO building set as a birthday gift to a friend with a passion for Star Wars

Build and display – This LEGO vehicle measures over 7 in. (17 cm) high, 11.5 in. (30 cm) long and 3.5 in. (9 cm) wide

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!