Star Wars Rey Skywalker Force FX Elite Lightsaber Revealed by Hasbro

Hasbro is back with the Star Wars reveals as they showcase a brand new Star Wars live stream event. The event was loaded with new collectibles for The Vintage Collection, The Black Series, and even some other surprises. One of the bug non-action figures reveals was Rey Skywalker's yellow lightsaber from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. This lightsaber is the first time that we are getting a yellow blade and a brand new twist to ignite function. Rey's lightsaber is faithfully recreated from the film with a metal hilt and fabric wrapping around the handle. Like most Force FX Elite, the lightsaber will light up, make sounds, and features a moveable emitter design, as seen in the film. Star Wars collectors will be able to display this new Force FX Elite saber with and without the blade. Priced at $264.99, the Star Wars Rey Skywalker Yellow Lightsaber is set to release in Spring 2022. Pre-orders will go live tomorrow, September 9, 2021, at 1PM EST at most retailers like here.

"THE BLACK SERIES REY SKYWALKER FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER – (HASBRO/Age 14 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $264.99/Available: Spring 2022). Combining advanced LEDs and entertainment-inspired Lightsaber sound effects, the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES FX ELITE LIGHTSABERS are the most realistic Force FX Lightsabers yet. The real metal hilt features design and deco based on REY SKYWALKER's iconic Lightsaber featured in the STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER."

"The first-ever STAR WARS: The Black Series Force FX Elite Lightsaber yellow blade features a twist to ignite feature including battle clash effects, blaster deflect effects, and molted blade tip effects. Fans and collectors can proudly display this Lightsaber on the included stand, with or without the removable blade. Requires 3 1.5V AA batteries, not included. Available at most major retailers."