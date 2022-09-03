Star Wars Rocket Launcher Trooper Makes An Explosive Hasbro Debut

Your Imperial Army is about to get an explosive upgrade as Hasbro unveils their newest Star Wars: The Black Series figure. This release is part of the Gaming Great lines that brings some of the Star Wars video games to life. This time the Rocker Launcher Trooper from Jedi: Fallen Order has arrived, adding additional reinforcements to your growing army. The standard Stormtrooper appearance is here with a Pauldron on his should show his elite class. A new rocket launcher accessory is featured here, which will make deadly weapons to go against any Jedi or Rebels. Whether you need more enemies for Cal Kestis to fight or just need new troopers to showcase the rise of the Empire, this is a figure you will not want to miss. The Star Wars Rocket Launcher Trooper will release exclusively at GameStop as part of their new collectibles event called GameStop Collector Fest. Pre-order will go live here on 9/15 at 11AM EST along with some other exclusive goodies. Good luck!

"STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch scale ROCKET LAUNCHER TROOPER figure, inspired by the character's appearance in the STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER video game. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation, in their collection. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with an RPS-6 smart rocket launcher accessory. Available for pre-order 9/15 at 11AM ET exclusively at GameStop as part of GameStop Collector Fest."