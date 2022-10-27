Star Wars ROTJ Luke Skywalker Force FX Lightsaber Debuts from Hasbro

Hasbro has debuted their latest Star Wars Force FX Lightsaber as we return to Return of the Jedi. Luke Skywalker makes a return with one of the most realistic versions of his lightsabers released to date. Luke has made quite a comeback in recent Star Wars media with The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. This lightsaber captures the magic of not only the original trilogy but his presence from peak Jedi status. All of the features are included with this lightsaber with sound effects, progressive ignition, as well as the fun battle clash effect and wall-cutting effect. Even some of the new Force FX elements arrive with a blaster deflect effect, duel effect, and battle sequence modes that work with other newer Star Wars lightsaber models. Become one of the greatest Jedi's in the history of Star Wars, and you can buy one of these bad boys for $278.99. Pre-orders are already live right here, with the saber expected to release in Spring 2023.

Become Luke Skywalker with Hasbro's Latest Force FX

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES LUKE SKYWALKER FORCE FX ELITE ELECTRONIC LIGHTSABER – (HASBRO/Ages 14 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $278.99/Available: Spring 2023). Luke Skywalker was a Tatooine farmboy who rose from humble beginnings to become one of the greatest Jedi the galaxy has ever known. STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with this premium LUKE SKYWALKER FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER."

"This premium Lightsaber features design and deco based on Luke's iconic green Lightsaber featured across Star Wars entertainment – from STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI to THE MANDALORIAN and THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT. With advanced LEDs and entertainment-inspired sound effects, the LUKE SKYWALKER FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER is the most realistic Force FX Lightsaber yet! Use the switch and button on the hilt to activate the sound effects, progressive ignition, battle clash effect, wall-cutting effect, blaster deflect, duel effect, and battle sequence mode! Fans and collectors can proudly display this Lightsaber on the included stand, with or without the removable blade. Available for pre-order 10/26 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."