Star Wars Sandtrooper and Dewback Set Coming From Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom continues to impress collectors with their unique Egg Attack Action figure line. A new Star Wars figure has been revealed as the Imperial Sandtrooper in back on Tattooine along with his mount, the Dewback. This is the first time fans are getting a mountable Star Wars creature, and he is loaded with great detail and articulation. With 10 posable joints, the Dewback was carefully detailed from its look straight from Star Wars: A New Hope to the scales on its back. The Imperial Sandtrooper, on the other hand, will have 24 points of articulation, 3 swappable hands, 2 blasters, and a special survival pack.

These two are ready for anything the Rebellion or Empire throw at them and will be a great new addition to fans, old and new. The EAA-014S Star Wars: A New Hope Dewback & Imperial Sandtrooper will be priced at 148.99. They are set to join your collection in March 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Be sure to check out some of the other Beast Kingdom EAA Star Wars figures also coming soon, like Boba Fett and Darth Vader.

"Do you remember the cutest ride on Tatooine? It's a lizard and a Sandtrooper's best friend. Beast Kingdom's introducing the popular Dewback from Star Wars: A New Hope, its hide is incredibly detailed, with each scale coming to life, and skilled ornamentation adding layers. Made of vinyl, it has 10 movable joints: the head, 4 legs, 4 ankles, and its tail, and also comes with saddlebags, bringing out a certain cuteness. In addition to individual Dewbacks, Beast Kingdom simultaneously introduced a Dewback and Sandtrooper set, so that fans may buy both at once, and re-experience the Tatooine search scenes. Let's catch that rebel scum together! "

Included Accessories：

Dewback

Possesses 10 movable joints

The Dewback's saddlebags and accessories are carefully painted

Detailing on the Dewback's scales is painstakingly replicated

The Dewback is made of vinyl, giving it a lifelike appearance

Sandtrooper