Embrace the Dark Side With New Star Wars Toybox Figures at shopDisney

New Star Wars toys have been revealed by Disney for their kid-friendly Toybox series. Featuring their own unique design, these action figures bring some of your favorite characters to life, and now three new Dark Side additions have been revealed. Up first is Darth Vader, who gets a new bulky design but will come with his iconic lightsaber and multiple points of articulation. Following Darth Vader into battle next is the loyal and not very accurate Stormtrooper. Equipped with their blaster, this soldier is ready to take the fight to the Rebellion while rocking that classic white trooper armor. Lastly, and the coolest Star Wars figure of the set is General Grevious, who is on the hunt for a new lightsaber to add to his collection. General Grievous will come with four lightsabers and will feature multiple points of articulation. These dark side allies will make fun new additions to kid's toy boxes or shelves.

Each of the Disney Star Wars Toybox figures is unique, featuring an animated design. They all come with accessories and are slightly poseable pleasing even the smallest collectors out there. All three of these figures are already up for sale now and can be purchased here. Darth Vader and the Stormtrooper ToyBox figures are priced at $12.99, while General Grevious comes in at $14.99. These figure mark number #19 – #21, so make sure you check out other Toybox characters to build up your collection.

"This fully articulated Darth Vader comes ready to wield his classic red lightsaber or possibly use the Force on the other Toybox action figures in your collection."

Poseable Darth Vader action figure

Includes lightsaber

Multiple points of articulation

#19 in the Star Wars Toybox series

Part of the Star Wars Toybox Action Figure Collection

Accessories are interchangeable between all Disney Store Toybox figures, each sold separately

"Be ready to defend the Empire with your own Imperial Stormtrooper Action Figure, part of the Star Wars Toybox Series. The poseable figure comes with a blaster and movie authentic uniform."

Poseable stormtrooper action figure

Includes blaster

14 points of articulation

#20 in the Star Wars Toybox series

Part of the Star Wars Toybox Action Figure Collection

Accessory is interchangeable between all Disney Store Toybox figures, each sold separately

"Engage in a battle-packed playtime with this General Grievous Action Figure from the Star Wars Toybox Series. Includes four lightsabers!"

Poseable General Grievous action figure Includes four lightsabers

Multiple points of articulation

#21 in the Star Wars Toybox series

Part of the Star Wars Toybox Action Figure Collection

Accessories are interchangeable between all Disney store Toybox figures, each sold separately