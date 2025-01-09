Posted in: Collectibles, Jazwares | Tagged: boba fett, Jazwares, star wars

Star Wars Slave I Takes Flight with New Jazwares Micro Galaxy Ship

Continue to expand your squadron with Jazwares as they continue to bring new Star Wars ship to life in micro fashion like the Slave I

Article Summary Discover Jazwares' new Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Slave I ship

Includes 1" figures of Boba Fett, a Stormtrooper, and Carbonized Han Solo

7" ship features a pivoting cockpit, wings, and opening panels

Pre-order now for $34.99, release set for March 2025

Jazwares is back with a new addition to their Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron with another infamous starship. The Slave I is an iconic ship found in the Star Wars saga and is a Firespray-31-class patrol and attack craft that is most famously piloted by the bounty hunter Boba Fett. First appearing in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, the ship is recognized for its unique shape. It features an unusual vertical flight orientation and has been a formidable vessel for bounty hunting and smuggling. Boba Fett is now ready to claim his bounty of Han Solo from Jazwares as they bring his infuse starship to life in glorious micro fashion.

This 7" Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron vehicle is nicely crafted and comes with three 1" micro figures of Boba Fett, a Stormtrooper, and a Carbonized Han Solo. A variety of parts of the ship can open, including the cargo area to store Han Solo, the cockpit, and elements to allow the ship to take off and land. This little Empire Strikes Back beauty is ready to drop a seismic charge on your Star Wars Collection for $34.99. Pre-orders are popping in and out online, and the release is set for March 2025.

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Slave I Starship

"Hired by the Empire, the bounty hunter Boba Fett tracked HAN SOLO and the MILLENNIUM FALCON to BESPIN's CLOUD CITY. Once there, DARTH VADER froze the wanted smuggler in carbonite and handed him over to Fett, who fought off a rescue attempt before fleeing in his starship. Recreate this lucrative bounty or assign brand new missions with the STAR WARS Micro Galaxy Squadron Boba Fett's Starship (Ep 5)."

"This 7-inch vehicle is packed with kid-friendly action features to help boys and girls (8+) discover the excitement of the STAR WARS galaxy. Ignite their imagination with a pivoting cockpit and wings, opening side panel, removable weapons rack, extending boarding ramp, positionable chin cannons, seismic charge hatch, flight display stand, and authentic details from The Empire Strikes Back."

