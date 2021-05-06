LEGO Deploys The Bad Batch As Their Newest Star Wars Set

The Bad Batch journey has just begun, and LEGO has real that Clone Force 99 is getting the Brick treatment. The Bad Batch Attack Shuttle is on the way for Star Wars fans and will have 969 pieces and have 5 mini-figures, and a Gonk Droid. Hunter, Wrecker, Crosshair, Tech, and Echo are all ready to deploy for their new highly detailed set. The Attack Shuttle will have articulated wings for both flight and landing mode, 2 spring-loaded shooters, and parts of the shop that can open up. LEGO Star Wars fans will be able to open the cockpit as well as the rear cabin with space for mini-figures and weapons to be placed.

The Star Wars The Bad Batch Attack Shuttle will measure 7 inches high and 10 inches wide. Two speeder bike are also included to take you Clone Force 99 mission away from the shuttle with ease. The set is priced at $99.99 and is set to realize August 1, 2021, with pre-orders already live and located here. Make sure you load up on The Bad Batch collectibles before the show explodes with popularity in the next coming weeks. May the Clones be with you.

"Kids will love role-playing Clone Force 99 missions with this LEGO® brick-built version of The Bad Batch Attack Shuttle (75314) from Star Wars: The Bad Batch. It features large wings that move up and down for landing and flight modes, 2 spring-loaded shooters, and an opening dual LEGO mini-figure cockpit and rear cabin with space for 2 LEGO mini-figures and weapons storage. Pull up the central dorsal fin to access the interior for easy play.

The set has 5 new-for-August-2021 LEGO mini-figures of Bad Batch clones Tech, Echo, Hunter, Wrecker, and Crosshair, a Gonk Droid LEGO figure, plus cool weapons and 2 buildable speeders to inspire imaginative play. Step-by-step instructions are included to ease the construction process."

