Star Wars The Bad Batch Wrecker Gets Two Gentle Giant Mini-Busts

The Bad Batch gets on its regular schedule as Disney+ dropped a new episode of the new Star Wars animated here. Everyone is excited to see this new journey as we explore the new world order after the ending of The Clone Wars. Gentle Giant Ltd. is quite excited as well as they reveal not one but two new 1/7 scale mini busts. Clone Force 99 member Wrecker is ready for his close-up with this new statue that captures his animated design quite nicely. The first statue features an unmasked Wrecker that is limited to only 3,000 pieces. The Bad Batch member stands 7 inches tall and features an amazing sculpt of his Clone armor set.

Gentle Giant Ltd. is also offering its own exclusive Wrecker statue with a helmeted version. This The Bad Batch exclusive statue is limited to 1,000 pieces, and both mini-busts are priced at $99.99. No estimated release date is known, but they are both still available for pre-order and can both be found here. The Bad Batch is the next big thing, so be sure to get this collectible before it is too late. May the force be with you.

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch Wrecker Web Exclusive 1/7 Scale Mini-Bust – A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! The bruiser of the Bad Batch is here! Wrecker, the strongest and loudest member of Clone Force 99 is now the latest animated-style 1/7 scale mini-bust from Gentle Giant Ltd. Measuring approximately 6 inches tall, this exclusive resin mini-bust features interchangeable helmeted and unhelmeted heads, is limited to only 1000 pieces and comes packaged in a full-color window box with a numbered certificate of authenticity.

"A Gentle Giant Ltd. release! The bruiser of the Bad Batch is here! Wrecker, the biggest, strongest and loudest member of Clone Force 99, is now the latest animated-style 1/7 scale mini-bust from Gentle Giant Ltd. Measuring approximately 7 inches tall, this exclusive resin mini-bust shows Wrecker without his helmet, is limited to only 3,000 pieces and comes packaged in a full-color window box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Barry Bradfield, sculpted by Paul Harding!"