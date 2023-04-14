Star Wars: The Clone Wars 1/6 Obi-Wan Kenobi – Hello There Sideshow Collectibles takes Star Wars fans right into the adventures of The Clone Wars with their impressive 1/6 scale figures

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is easily one of the best Star Wars shows around, as it covered so much content during the Prequel Era. From the Jedi, Sith, and Clone Troopers to Droids and bounty hunters, this popular animated series really fleshed out the prequels to entirely new levels. We have seen some collectibles reiterations of these characters over the years with some modified realistic elements. However, Sideshow Collectibles has captured the stylings of The Clone Wars perfectly with their own 1/6 scale figures. One of which is the Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, who leaps right off the screen to take on the Separatist Army all by himself.

Thanks to our friends at Sideshow, we were able to get an unclose look at their specialized The Clone Wars figures. Right off the bat, Star Wars fans will notice the incredible stylized head sculpt capturing the Jedi's appearance right from the animated series. He also features a carefully tailored fabric outfit that features his designs from the later half of The Clone Wars. A nice Jedi Rope is included allowing for some sweet poses or some fun undercover Jedi work. The gauntlets are a nice touch on Obi-Wan, showing off his time as a general in the Clone Wars, and we are not just yet at the events of Revenge of the Sith design yet.

Not a lot of accessories are included with the Star Wars: The Clone Wars 1/6 Obi-Wan Kenobi. That is not bad, as Sideshow was sure to have just the perfect amount of additional pieces with swappable hands, his signature lightsaber, and a Commander Cody hologram for mission updates. Everything about this Obi-Wan Kenobi figure is just incredible, from his animated sculpt, the tailored clothes, and even the simple accessories. This is a character that Star Wars fans have seen more than the live-action Obi-Wan, so it is nice to be able to bring him home. Obi-Wan is joined by Anakin, Yoda, and Ashoka for this unique set of 1/6 scale figures from Sideshow. Collectors can bring home their own animated Master Kenobi right here, as well as all things The Clone Wars right at Sideshow here.