Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, Universal Monsters

NECA Debuts New Universal Monsters Classic Movie Monsters Figures

NECA has awakened the horror ones again as they debut a new homage wave of Universal Monsters figures from the 1980s

Article Summary NECA unveils a new homage wave of Universal Monsters figures inspired by the 1986 Classic Movie Monsters toys

The lineup features Frankenstein, Dracula, The Mummy, and Wolfman with retro-style blister card packaging

Figures blend vintage 1980s design with modern sculpts and coloring, staying true to the original quirky look

Available now as a NECA Store exclusive 4-pack bundle for $99.99, set to release in Q1 2026 while supplies last

Back in 1986, Imperial Toys released a quirky yet unforgettable series of licensed Universal Monster figures called Classic Movie Monsters. The series consisted of some of the monster legends like Frankenstein, Dracula, the Mummy, and the Wolfman. They all came in at roughly 8" tall and featured unique, blocky designs, oversized hands, and surprisingly durable construction. Despite their odd proportions and somewhat crude likenesses, they were iconic Universal Monsters toys from the 80s. To make things better, those Classic Movie Monsters are back and better than ever as NECA unveils their newest repaint. Each of these releases is a simple NECA's Ultimate Universal Monsters repaint that comes in at 7" tall with coloring just like those 80s figures.

However, each one blends vintage charm with modern designs, while strung true to these wacky designs. Each of their sculpts are pretty monstrous, but that only helps with the retro nostalgic vibe for each of them. Frankenstein, Wolfman, The Mummy, and Dracula are all ready for their close-up, and each will get its own special retro-style blister card packaging as well. NECA's remastered Classic Movie Monsters should have a single drop later on, but are currently being offered as a NECA Store Exclusive 4-Pack bundle. Priced at $99.99, this set is expected to release in Q1 2026 and will be available while supplies last.

Universal Monsters – Classic Movie Monsters 7" Figure Bundle

"NECA is unleashing an homage wave of Universal Monsters action figures to haunt your shelves! Based on the Classic Movie Monster toy line from 1986, these articulated 7-inch scale figures blend vintage charm with updated, modern sculpts. This lineup features the legendary horror movie monsters Frankenstein, Wolfman, The Mummy, and Dracula. Each figure comes in special retro-style blister card packaging."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!