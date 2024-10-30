Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, star wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Asajj Ventress Mini Bust Coming Soon

Gentle Giant Ltd. has unveiled their latest selection of upcoming collectibles including the return of a deadly Sith assassin from Star Wars

Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with a new statue from a galaxy far, far away, as Asajj Ventress has arrived. Asajj was first introduced in the Star Wars: Clone Wars miniseries and would end up being killed by Anakin Skywalker in a glorious battle. However, she got a makeover with the new CGI, The Clone Wars series, adding new designs and depth to her character. She is a former Nightsister from the planet Dathomir who would become a deadly Sith assassin under the guidance of Count Dooku. She possesses two red lightsabers and is fiercely loyal to the Dark Side, but was once trained as a Jedi but embraced the Dark Side after her master was killed. As the series went on, she would find her own path without the Sith, forgoing her own path into the galaxy and even fighting for good.

Now, she is getting a new limited edition statue from Gentle Giant Ltd., coming in at 5.5" tall. This bust captures her animated design perfectly and will be limited to 2,000 pieces. Star Wars collectors will be able to find pre-orders that are already live for the Star Wars: The Clone Wars Asajj Ventress Animated Mini Bust for $99. She is expected to be released in Q3 2025, and collectors can find her online as well as reserve it through their local Comic Book Store.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Asajj Ventress Animated Mini Bust

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! The Sith assassin returns as the newest 1/7 scale animated-style bust in the Gentle Giant LTD collection! Based on her appearance in The Clone Wars, this bust of Asajj Ventress depicts her wielding her twin red-bladed lightsabers, and measures approximately 5 ½ Inches tall. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color window box with a numbered certificate of authenticity."

