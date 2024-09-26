Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, star wars, The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Captain Rex Gallery Statue Unveiled

Gentle Giant Ltd. has unveiled a brand new set of collectibles statues including a new Star Wars Gallery Statue with Captain Rex

Article Summary Captain Rex, a fan-favorite from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, gets his own Gallery Statue by Gentle Giant Ltd.

This PVC statue captures Rex in action, wearing his Phase II armor and jetpacking with dual pistols.

Detailed sculpting includes helmet notches and 501st Legion colors; perfect for Clone Wars collectors.

Available for pre-order at $80, the statue is set for a Q2 2025 release and can be found on Gentle Giant Ltd and major retailers.

For the Republic! The legendary Clone Commander, known as Captain Rex, aka CT-7567, is one of the most iconic characters from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Created for the hit animated TV series, Captain Rex is the loyal leader of the 501st Legion. He served directly under Jedi Generals Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano against the Separatist Army during The Clone Wars. The clones were some of the best chargers from that series showing that these "clones" were more than just soldiers, but all individuals. Rex was one of the few soldiers to resist the programming of his inhibitor chip, allowing Ahsoka Tano to save him. Gentle Giant Ltd is now bringing one of the Republic's legendary troopers to life with his very own Star Wars Gallery PVC statue!

Get ready to blast off as Captain Rex is using a jetpack with his signature dual pistols and in his Phase II armor. All of the detail of Rex is faithfully crafted, from the notches on his helmet to the signature 501st colored on his armor. This is one statue that will be a faithful protect for any Star Wars: The Clone Wars collection and is priced at $80. Pre-orders are already live on Gentle Giant Ltd, as well as most online retailers with a Q2 2025 release date.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Captain Rex Gallery Statue

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Captain Rex blasts into action in the newest Star Wars Gallery PVC statue! Lifting off with the thrusters of his jetpack at full power, firing one blaster with his other blaster at the ready, this dynamic statue of Captain Rex is based on his appearance in The Clone Wars, and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in a full-color window box."

