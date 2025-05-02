Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: hot toys, star wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Clone Commando Boss Hot Toys Revealed

Hot Toys is embracing the full power of the Force as they debut a new selection of impressive, most impressive Star Wars figures

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils an exclusive 1/6 scale Clone Commando Boss figure from Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Boss leads Delta Squad, famed from Republic Commando and The Clone Wars animated series appearances

This collectible stands 12" tall, has 30 articulation points, LED helmet, and detailed accessories

Limited to 2,500 pieces, this Boss figure features weathered armor and arrives soon at Sideshow Collectibles

Boss is the leader of Delta Squad, as seen in the hit video game Star Wars: Republic Commando from 2005. Delta Squad's missions showcased the grittier, more tactical side of the Clone Wars, far removed from the grand Jedi battles. This elite group of Clones are fan-favorites, and the squad even made a few appearances in The Clone Wars animated series. This took them to greater heights and would go on to solidify Delta Squad's place in Star Wars canon. It looks like the Clone Wars are raging on as Hot Toys has unveiled their new and exclusive 1/6 scale Clone Commando Boss figure.

Limited to only 2,500 pieces, this elite trooper is ready for action with an impressive sculpt that will stand 12" tall and have 30 points of articulation. Accessories will consist of two pistols, a blaster rifle, a backpack that can open, a datapad, a themed base, and LED capabilities in Boss's helmet. Star Wars fans can assemble their Delta Squad for their Republic Commando collection soon, with a limited amount arriving on Sideshow Collectibles soon. For the Republic!

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – Clone Commando Boss

"Boss, an elite clone commando sergeant, played a pivotal role in leading Delta Squad during the Clone Wars. With his team—Fixer, Sev, and Scorch—he navigated some of the war's most dangerous missions, showcasing his bravery and tactical skills. Today, we are thrilled to present the latest 1/6th scale Clone Commando Boss™ collectible figure. This exclusive Hot Toys item is limited to just 2,500 units, available only in select markets."

"Inspired by Clone Commando Boss from "Star Wars: The Clone Wars", this stunning figure features a meticulously crafted recreation of his iconic white and orange armor and LED-lighted helmet, specially applied with weathering effects that capture the essence of battle. The figure comes with a heavy military backpack, a datapad, a blaster rifle and two blaster pistols, along with a display stand to showcase this incredible piece."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!