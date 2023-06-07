Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, marvel, Marvel Legends, the marvels

Hasbro Reveals 1998 Heroes Returns Iron Man Marvel Legends Figure

Hasbro has unveiled a new wave of Marvel Legends figures for the latest MCU film with movie and comic inspired action figures

It is to build up your Iron Man collection as Hasbro debuts another piece for your growing Hall of Armor. This new figure comes to Marvel fans from 1998's Invincible Iron Man series under the new Heroes Return motto. A new motto means a new suit of armor, and the Hasbro Marvel Legends team has faithfully brought it to life. Just like most Iron Man Legend figures, he will come with an extra pair of hands along with some repulsor effects. This suit is a nice addition to fans growing Hall of Armor, and it adds just enough late 90s flair to make it stand out. Iron Man will be joining Hasbro's new The Marvels Build-A-Figure wave that is set to launch in Summer 2023. A piece of Marvel Comics Totally Awesome Hulk, aka Amadeus Cho. Pre-orders for Heroes Return Iron Man arrive today at 1 PM EST at most retailers like here for $24.99. For more Marvel Comics Marvel Legends releases, check out the Avengers West Coast 5-Pack, which features another suit of armor, seen here.

A Classic Late-90s Iron Man Suit Makes a Landing at Hasbro

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES IRON MAN (HEROES RETURN) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Summer 2023). Following his apparent demise at the hands of Onslaught alongside the other Avengers, Tony Stark returns home with a new armor and new focus. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES HEROES RETURN figure. This quality 6-inch scale Iron Man figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel comics! Includes figure and 4 comics-inspired accessories, including alternate hands and 2 blast FX."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 6/7 at 1PM ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon and other major retailers."

