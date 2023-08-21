Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: Ahsoka, hot toys, star wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Hot Toys 1/6 Ahsoka – Jedi No More

A new Disney+ series is arriving this week and collectors are ready to dive into a brand new Star Wars story with the help of Hot Toys

Star Wars: The Clone Wars plays a special role in the world of Star Wars as it expands the lore of the Prequel Trilogy. The expansion of the tales between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith is truly some remarkable storytelling. Some of the best characters in the franchise were developed in that series, with plenty of Clones, Captain Rex, and Ahsoka Tano. Ahsoka has only grown in popularity over the past years and has even been introduced in the live-action series. Debuting in The Mandalorian Season 2, the quest for the Jedi lead Din Djarin and Grogu right into the arms of Ahsoka, and now her story after the Return of the Jedi era is ready to unfold. However, for collectors, the legacy of this Clone Wars hero lives on with Hot Toys and their impressive line of 1/6 scale figures.

Thanks to our friends over at Sideshow Collectibles, we were able to get our hands on The Clone Wars Ahsoka Tano figure. This figure features her Season 7 appearance, which is shown in the final arc of the final season. Whether you are entering the Siege of Mandalore, battling Darth Maul, or even trying to survive Order 66, this figure has you covered. Snips comes in at 11.4" tall and come with a nice set of accessories with her new dual blue lightsabers, motion effect blades, thermal detonator, three iconic hologram Star Wars Jedi, and a cloak. This figure captures her beautifully with a friendly realistic style from the sculpting to the outfit from the end moments of The Clone Wars.

It was nice to get hands-on with this release as it had some of the other elements that Hot Toys has recently incorporated into their 1/6 figure. For one, Ahsoka Tano features more skin than other figures out there, which was made from an interesting foamy material, which really enhanced her flexibility and design. The head sculpt of this figure is a work of art showing off more realistic elements, bright colors, and excellent craftmanship on lekku. Her head also features some magnetic elements as Hot Toys incorporated the new Separate Rolling Eyes ability, which was something unique, easy to do, and takes custom expressions to new levels. Posing her was a dream; from lightsaber poses, action stances, mysterious cloak looks, and so much more, Hot Toys really delivered with this figure.

Ahsoka's journey has been long and quite the tale from her time as a padawan, leaving the order, returning, and even assisting the Rebellion as Fulcrum. A figure like this not only captures this hero with impressive detail but solidifies the legacy that she has left behind. A new story for Ahsoka arrives tomorrow (August 22) right on Disney+, and who knows what will happen. However, Star Wars fans can constantly relive their favorite moments of Snips with these gorgeous figures, and fans can bring home this Season 7 The Clone Wars figure today right here. Be sure to check out some of the other sweet variations of Ahsoka from over the years with Rebels (here), The Mandalorian (here), and even a classic animated figure (here). May the Force be with you.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!