Star Wars: The Clone Wars Pre Vizsla Figure Revealed by Hasbro

A new Star Wars: The Black Series figure is on the way as Hasbro debuts a popular villain from the prequel era has arrived

Some new Star Wars reveals have arrived from Hasbro right from San Diego Comic Con 2023. One of which is a brand new Star Wars: The Black Series figure as collectors get to revisit The Clone Wars. Death Watch is back as Hasbro has unveiled that Pre Vizsla is coming to life with a brand new release that is packed with detail. The governor of Concordia, a moon of Mandalore, is here and comes with two blasters, the Darksaber, a jetpack, and a removable helmet. His Death Watch Mandalorian armor is faithfully recreated here but seems to be featured on an older Bounty Hunter body sculpt. It is always a pleasure to see some deep-cut characters arrive like this from The Clone Wars with updated realistic detail. The war from Mandalore is just getting started, and maybe Star Wars fans will get an Obi-Wan Kenobi in Death Watch armor in the future. Pre Vizsla is priced at $24.99, he is set for a Fall 2023 release, and pre-orders are arriving today at 1 PM EST right here.

Deathwatch Comes to Star Wars: The Black Series

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PRE VIZSLA (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $ 24.99/ Available: Fall 2023) STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inchSTAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES PRE VIZSLA figure, inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS. Pre Vizsla was governor of Concordia, a moon of Mandalore, during the Clone Wars."

"Behind closed doors, he led Death Watch, a secret group of commandos seeking control of Mandalore. Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes figure and 5 entertainment- inspired accessories. Available for pre-order 7/22 at 5 pm EST at Hasbro Pulse and other major retailers."

