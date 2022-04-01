Star Wars: The Clone Wars Yoda Comes to Sideshow with 1/6 Figure

The Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series might have got delayed, but only by two days, and it will now showcase a 2-episode premiere! This is big news, and I for one am pumped to see my favorite Jedi return to the screen. I hope to see more Prequel References as some pokes to Rebels and The Clone Wars. Sideshow Collectibles is showing some love for the prequels and The Clone Wars once again as they reveal their newest Star Wars 1/6th Scale figure with Master Yoda.

Featuring a brand new animated design, Yoda stands 5.5" tall with a fabric costume. Star Wars collectors will receive the Master Jedi along with swappable hands and feet, lightsaber, and walking stick. This figure is just packed with a great animated sculpt and design that The Clone Wars fans will really appreciate and you won't want to miss. The Star Wars: The Clone War 1/6 Scale Master Yoda figure is priced at $165, and is set to release between December 2022 – March 2023. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can find him here, be sure to also pre-order the other companion figures with Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker.

"To answer power with power, the Jedi way this is not." The Yoda™ Sixth Scale Figure, Sideshow presents. This dynamic and stylized Star Wars™ collectible is inspired by the iconic Jedi™ master's animated appearance in Star Wars: The Clone Wars™. Judge him not by his size — the Yoda Sixth Scale Figure features an articulated body and a range of accessories to create exciting action poses from the fan-favorite animated series. His portrait is fully sculpted in the signature animation style of The Clone Wars series, carefully painted to emphasize the unique tones of his green coloration.

Yoda wears a tailored fabric costume consisting of a brown shirt and pants, and a dusty outer robe with wire in the hem for dynamic posing. The figure also includes a pair of standing feet, a pair of jumping feet, a pair of relaxed hands, a pair of open gesture hands, and a pair of grip hands for interacting with his walking stick and his green lightsaber. The accompanying flight stand gives you the power to pose this wise and dexterous Jedi in energetic battle stances on your shelf.