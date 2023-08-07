Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, The vintage collection

Star Wars The Ghost Hasbro HasLab Fully Funded, But Still No Ezra

The newest Hasbro crowdfunding campaign for The Ghost has been funded but seems to have slowed down for tier unlocks

Hasbro is already 15 days into their newest Star Wars: The Vintage Collection HasLab campaign with The Ghost. Flying on in from Star Wars: Rebels and the upcoming Disney + series Ahoska, the infamous starship has landed with an impressive project. This was one of Hasbro's biggest reveals out of San Diego Comic Con 2023, and the crowdfund has already been fully backed. However, the HasLab has seemingly lost its momentum, keeping some of the figure tiers still locked. One of the things that really helped boost previous HasLab projects has been the update that gave fans the Tier Unlocks as the campaign went along. Backing this ship already gives fans a TVC Hera figure featuring a special card back with the mural from the series finale. Other rebels like Ezra, Kanan, and Zeb are locked behind backers, with Ezra getting unlocked at 11,000 and then 3,000 more backers per figure.

It would be nice to see some more updates on the ship, and we can imagine that will help sway collectors minds on the $499.99 purchase. We are still missing Sabine and Chopper in The Vintage Collection, so maybe adding them help be more incentive for the Haslab. In the end, I would not be surprised that no matter what the end backing is, that Hasbro will include all of the figures. The Ghost is popular because of the hit animated series, so why would they not give us the figures for it? Star Wars collectors can back the project right here; it is set to stay open until September 6, with the current backings at +9,600.

One of the Galaxy's Most Famous Starships

Imagine standing at the docking port, gazing up at the monumental sight before you. Take in the Ghost's exterior, featuring:

Opening front ramp

Removable landing gear

Multiple removable panels for interior access and play

Nose turret with removable canopy

Signature 360-degree dorsal laser cannon turret

Docking bay for the Phantom II to snap into place

"With detailed exterior paint and window bubbles to see into the action at both turrets, this vehicle is not just a display piece — it's an experience."

Welcome Aboard the Ghost

The Ghost interior features:

Main cockpit with seating for 4

Nose turret with seating for 1

Crew quarters with bunk beds

The Captain's quarters with single bed

Galley and lounge with seating, game table, and dining table

"This iconic ship weaves stories together from across the Star Wars galaxy, from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story™ to Ahsoka. We want to make a high-quality vehicle that immerses fans in those stories – and lets them imagine countless more. And as ever, we want to make sure we adhere to TVC standards of quality and attention to detail, pulling the ship from the screen into your hands. "

"So, what are you waiting for? Join the Ghost crew (and the HasLab team!) in helping bring this piece of Star Wars lore to life in The Vintage Collection. Don't wait! You only have until 9/6/2023 to fund this project, and we need 8,000 backers. Are you ready to bring the Ghost to life?"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!