Star Wars: The Mandalorian Deluxe IG-12 and Grogu Figure Revealed

Coming right out of San Diego Comic Con, some brand new Star Wars action figures are on their way from Hasbro

IG-12 figure features full articulation, updated design, and includes two Anzellan droid smiths accessories.

Set includes Grogu with a droid body, letting him join Din Djarin on new adventures in your collection.

Pre-orders are live now for $33.99 on Hasbro Pulse and online retailers, with a Fall 2024 release date.

Return to the events of Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 with a brand new The Black Series figure from Hasbro. Some brand new revealed and pre-orders have come out of San Diego Comic Con, including the retro of IG-12. This once robotic bounty hunter turned babysitter and then sacrificing robot has returned. With the help of the Anzellan droid smith, Grogu might have found a new way to move and get around with the help of an old find. This new Black Series figure gives The Child his own droid body with a carrier for the little guy. The IG-12 droid will be fully articulated, will have an updated deco design, and will also come with two Anzellan droid smiths. This is a fun new The Mandalorian release that is packed with bite-size heroes and will allow Grogu to join Din Djarin on some new adventures. Pre-orders for this new Mandalorian Season 3 release are already live for $33.99 on Hasbro Pulse and online retailers with a Fall 2024 release.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Deluxe IG-12 & Grogu Set

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $33.99 | Available: Fall 2024) Clever Anzellan droidsmiths refurbished IG-11's salvaged parts into a pilotable frame for Grogu, who operates the droid body like a vehicle. Stripped to base motor functions, the droid was renamed IG-12. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series."

"This STAR WARS action figure 2-pack is detailed to look like IG-12 & Grogu from the STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN live-action series on Disney+. Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring sleek character design. Comes with two Anzellan droidsmith accessories, bringing the moment of IG-12's creation from the series to life."

