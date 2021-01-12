Star Wars: The Mandalorian Shoretrooper Coming Soon From Hot Toys

Star Wars fans are not seeing double as Hot Toys announces another Shoretrooper figure. Unlike the previous release, this version is based on themes recent appearance of these soldiers in The Mandalorian. This version is slightly different compared to the Rogue One version, with differences in the armor, weathering, and markings. The Star Wars Shoretrooper will stand 12" tall, have 30 points of articulation and accessories. He will come with swappable hands, a blaster, and an additional satchel. This will be a nice companion piece to display with the recently announced Tank Trooper figure also coming from Hot Toys.

The Shoretrooper features a very unique and different armor setting compared to the classic Stormtrooper. The sculpts, color, and weather effect really adds to the whole aesthetic of the design and will be a fun figure for any fan. The Star Wars: The Mandalorian Shoretrooper 1/6 Scale figure from Hot Toys is priced at $230. He is set to relax between January – March 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Payment plans are also offered through Sideshow Collectible, so take advantage of it if needed and check out the Rogue One Shoretrooper to finish the set.

"Glory to the Empire." Stationed at an Imperial refinery on the planet of Morak, the remnant Shoretroopers protect the dangerous facility and continue to serve the Empire to bring order to the galaxy. Hot Toys is expanding The Mandalorian collectible series and introduce the 1/6th scale Shoretrooper collectible figure! The highly-accurate collectible figure is meticulously crafted based on the Shoretrooper as seen in The Mandalorian. It features a detailed helmet and armor with weathering effects, a fabric under-suit, a blaster rifle, and a display base! The Shoretrooper 1/6th scale collectible figure will be a great addition to your display!

Specifications

Product Code: TMS031

Product Name: Shoretrooper™

Height: Approximately 30 cm tall

Points of Articulations: 30

Special Features: Finely crafted Shoretrooper armor with weathering effects

The 1/6th scale ShoretrooperTM Collectible Figure special features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Shoretrooper in Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Finely crafted Shoretrooper helmet and body armor with specially applied distress effects

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 30 cm tall

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pair of hands for holding rifle

Costume:

One (1) finely crafted Shoretrooper armor with weathering effects

One (1) black-colored undersuit

One (1) red-colored bicep armor for upper right arm

One (1) Shoretrooper utility belt with brown-colored leather-like pouch

One (1) pair of brown colored pants

One (1) pair of armored boots with weathering effects

Weapon:

One (1) blaster rifle

Accessory:

Figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate

Artists:

Figure Painted by Lok Ho

Figure Art Directed by JC. Hong