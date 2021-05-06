New The Mandalorian (Season 2) Hot Toys Cosbaby Figures Revealed

Hot Toys continues to expand their popular Cosbaby figure line as they announce new Star Wars The Mandalorian figures. Each of these characters and designs is based on the last half of the second season of the series. Six figures were announced with Bo-Batan, the return of Boba Fett, two versions of Grogu (The Child), Ahsoka Tano, and of course, the return of Luke Skywalker with R2-D2 and Grogu. Each figure features that unique Cosbaby Hot Toys design and is perfect for both old and new fans of the series. This is the first The Mandalorian Luke Skywalker collectible we have received, making us ask if other companies will follow. Each Hot Toys Cosbaby figure is priced at $24.99, and they can be found for purchase on ShopDisney and Sideshow Collectibles.

"Star Wars The Mandalorian™ – Cosbaby Bobble-Head – Follows the story of the formidable bounty hunter on his journey to find the home for the adorable foundling, Star Wars The Mandalorian surprises fans with meet ups that gathers the familiar faces in the galaxy far, far away. In celebration of Star Wars Day, Hot Toys is thrilled to presents a new wave of Cosbaby capturing the fan-favorite characters from Star Wars The Mandalorian. Includes Luke Skywalker, R2-D2, and the Child Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head Collectible Set; Boba Fett, Bo-Katan Kryze, Ahsoka Tano, The Child (with Cookie), and The Child (with Wires) Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head. Collectible measures approximately 6 – 12cm in height, includes bobble-head function."

"The Luke Skywalker, R2-D2, and the Child Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head Collectible Set brings the young Jedi Master, the astromech droid R2-D2, and the force sensitive Child Grogu as an incredibly powerful set; Boba Fett shooting from his arm gauntlet; Bo-Katan Kryze on her jetpack attacking in the mid-air; Ahsoka Tano wielding the double lightsabers; also the adorable Grogu with a cookie, and Grogu struggling with wires in adorable expressions. Set off on bounty hunting missions with The Mandalorian Cosbaby. This is the way."