Star Wars Stormtrooper Commander Calls Reinforcements With Hot Toys

Stormtroopers have been deployed to stop Din Djarin and capture The Child, and the Stormtrooper Commander calls the shots. Coming out of season 2 of The Mandalorian, Hot Toys have real yet another amazing 1/6th scale Star Wars figure. This Hot Toys exclusive release captures a highly accurate version of the Stormtrooper Commander with a detailed helmet and armor with special weathering effects. The commander's orange pauldron is also included as well as two blasters and a sand-themed display base. This Star Wars Stormtrooper Commander is loaded up with great detail, articulation, and accessories that will make him a fine addition to any collectors army. The Star Wars The Mandalorian Stormtrooper Commander from Hot Toys is priced at $220 and set to release between October – December 2021. Pre-orders are also live and can be found located here along with other recently announced Star Wars 1/6th scale figures.

"Up top! Get up there!" When the Mandalorian™ brought the alien foundling Grogu™ to the planet of Tython™ in order to reach other Jedi, they were tracked by Moff Gideon™ and a unit of remnant Stormtroopers™ were sent to capture the child. In celebration of Star Wars Day, Sideshow and Hot Toys present the Stormtrooper Commander Sixth Scale Figure from The Mandalorian as an exclusive item!

The highly accurate collectible figure is developed based on the Stormtrooper Commander's appearance in the critically acclaimed live-action series. It features a detailed helmet and armor with weathering effects, the commander's orange pauldron, a black under-suit, two style of blaster rifles, and a display base! Lead the troopers in your Star Wars collection with this Stormtrooper Commander Sixth Scale Figure!

The Stormtrooper Commander Sixth Scale Figure features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Stormtrooper Commander in the Star Wars: The Mandalorian series

Approximately 30 cm tall

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Seven (7) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of fist One (1) pair of relaxed hands One (1) pair of hands for holding weapon One (1) open left hand



Costume:

One (1) finely crafted Stormtrooper Commander armor

One (1) black-colored and multi-textured fabric under-suit

One (1) orange-colored pauldron

One (1) white colored belt

One (1) pair of white boots

Weapons:

Two (2) blaster rifles

Accessory: