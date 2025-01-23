Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Battle Droid 4-Pack Coming Soon

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they are back with a new set of Star Wars collectibles from the Skywalker Saga

A new army-building 4-pack is on the way from Hasbro as the Trade Federation has called in reinforcements. Battle droids, manufactured by the Trade Federation and later the Separatists, are the iconic enemies from the Star Wars prequel films. These mass-produced, low-cost droids include the clumsy B1 units, fearsome Droidekas, and specialized models like BX Commando Droids. They were designed for overwhelming numbers, and they played pivotal roles in major battles from around the galaxy like Geonosis and Kashyyyk during the Clone Wars. These droids were easy to take on one-on-one, but an entire army can be deadly, and now, Star Wars collectors can build their own with this Hasbro Pulse exclusive 4-pack. The set will feature three standard battle droids along with an OOM command battle droid. This troop-building set will feature removable backpacks, new articulation, and blaster rifles for each of the droids. Pre-orders for this set will go live today at 1 PM EST, exclusively to Hasbro Pulse for $54.99, with a separate release on shopDisney at a later date.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Battle Droid 4-Pack

"The soulless ranks of Separatist armies are dominated by tall, thin B1 battle droids built as mechanical imitations of their Geonosian designers. Based on battle droids from STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Features movie-accurate deco and multiple points of articulation. This troop-building pack comes with removable backpacks, droid antennas, and blaster rifles for each figure."

"Display your fandom on your shelf with the unique character art on the closed box outer package with Kenner branding. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love."

