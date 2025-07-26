Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, The Black Series | Tagged: hasbro, sdcc, star wars

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Republic Gunship HasLab Revealed

San Diego Comic Con is here and that means some brand new reveals are coming off the floor including a new Star Wars TVC HasLab

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a massive LAAT/i Republic Gunship for Star Wars: The Vintage Collection at SDCC 2024.

This HasLab exclusive is 20% larger than the 2013 version and packed with authentic film details.

Comes with two exclusive 3.75-inch Clone Trooper Pilots, blasters, vehicle stands, and nose art panels.

The campaign needs 8,000 backers by September 8, 2025, with a retail price of $449.99 for the set.

The battle rages on as Hasbro dives back into The Clone Wars as they debut their newest Star Wars HasbLab. Releasing as part of The Vintage Collection, the LAAT/i Gunship makes a landing with a brand new release. We have seen these before as standard releases in the past, but Hasbro has increased the size for this special release. Measuring 28.74" long and 30.91" wide, this Republic Gunship is about 20% larger than the previous release from 2013. Starting things off first is the HasLab, which will include two exclusive 3.75-inch Clone Trooper Pilots with blasters.

Hasbro also included two vehicle stands as well as two swappable forward nose art panels to add some customization to the battlefront. This Gunship is loaded with details, making it a treat for your Star Wars: The Clone Wars collection, but for a hefty price of $449.99. Only enough, no extra clones are included for this release, which is sad, as some exclusive ARC Troopers and squads would make this set something to drool over. The entire Hasbro Star Wars LAAT/I Gunship is already live with 8,000 backers needed and ends on September 8, 2025.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Republic Gunship HasLab

"The Vintage Collection LAAT/iGunshipp transports you right to the heart of the first battle of the Clone Wars on Geonosis and its aftermath. In Star Wars: Attack of the ClonesTM, this speedy attack ship led the rescue mission of the Jedi remaining after Count Dooku and the Separatists' assault, setting a cascade of rockets and laser fire onto the Separatist droid army."







"LAAT/i (Low Altitude Assault Transport/infantry) Republic ships can be seen in epic battles scenes across Star Wars, including the animated classic The Clone Wars and its more recent counterpart, Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The HasLab team is thrilled to bring you one of the franchise's most recognizable and celebrated vehicles. If this campaign is successfully backed, the base offering will include: STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION LAAT/I GUNSHIP

2 vehicle stands

2 Star Wars: The Vintage Collection exclusive 3.75-Inch Clone Trooper Pilot figures, each with 2 accessories

2 sets of alternate forward nose art panels"

