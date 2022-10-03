Star Wars TVC The Modal Nodes Army Builder Set Debuts from Hasbro

The infamous Star Wars Cantina Band, as seen in A New Hope, is back and bigger than ever. It was not long ago that Hasbro revealed their new set of The Black Series Modal Nodes figures. Two were brought to life with D'an and a Deluxe Nalan Cheel with plenty of instruments to go around. Well, it looks like The Modal Nodes are back and coming to The Vintage Collection as Hasbro reveals their latest army-building set. That is right; the whole band is coming to the palm of your hands with this massive 7-figure set featuring the entire band, with each featuring its own instrument. This is a fun set all around, and this is what Star Wars is all about, the aliens and the experience of being in a galaxy far, far away. It has been a long time since we seen some nice figures like this, and this is merely a repack; it brings the emotion and feeling of A New Hope with it. Your collection or Cantina will be popping with these beauties on display and they are priced at $89.99. This Star Wars army building set will be a Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney exclusive, and they are already up for pre-order here with an April 2023 release date.

Bring the Modal Nodes Home from the Star Wars Universe

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION THE MODAL NODES – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $89.99 / Available: Spring 2023). Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION THE MODAL NODES figure multipack. This Figrin D'an and the Modal Nodes action figure multipack is inspired by the characters who make up the iconic Cantina Band in STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE."

"This 7-piece ensemble of Bith musicians was a common sight at the Mos Eisley Cantina, playing swinging instrumentals for the watering hole's staggering patrons. These figures feature premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes 7 figures and 7 musical instrument accessories. Available for pre-order today in the US, Canada, and select European markets exclusively at Hasbro Pulse and ShopDisney."