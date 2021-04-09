Star Wars Vintage Collection Gaming Greats Figures Revealed By Hasbro

Hasbro has announced their there popular GameStop exclusive Star Wars Gaming Greats collection is coming to The Vintage Collection. Expanding outside the realm of GameStop, Hasbro is bringing iconic characters from the Star Wars game world to life in an amazing 3.75" format. Three games are getting the special treatment, with the Shadow Trooper from The Force Unleashed starting us off first. We then dive into the war-torn game of Battlefront II as Hasbro reveals the Heavy Battle Droid is deploying to your shelves next. The last set of figures is from one of the most recent Star Wars games with Jed: Fallen Order with the Scout and Purge Troopers.

All of these Star Wars characters are packed with a great sculpt and feature a great card back, making it a must-have for any Star Wars fan. Each of these Star Wars Gaming Greats Vintage Collection figures will be priced at $14.99 and set to release in Summer 2021. the Jedi: Fallen Order Purge Trooper will be a GameStop exclusive, and he can be found located here. The rest are releasing as commons, and pre-orders are live here as well as other online retailers. Be sure to check out all of the other incredible Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest reveals to build up your might collection.

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION GAMING GREATS 3.75-INCH SHADOW STORMTROOPER Figure – Recall intense moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION GAMING GREATS 3.75-INCH SHADOW STORMTROOPER Figure, featuring original Kenner branding and inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: THE FORCE UNLEASHED video game. Includes figure and 2 accessories."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION GAMING GREATS 3.75-INCH HEAVY BATTLE DROID Figure – Recall intense moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION GAMING GREATS 3.75-INCH HEAVY BATTLE DROID Figure, featuring original Kenner branding and inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: BATTLEFRONT II video game. Includes figure and 4 accessories."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION GAMING GREATS 3.75-INCH SHOCK SCOUT TROOPER Figure – Recall intense moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION GAMING GREATS 3.75-INCH SHOCK SCOUT TROOPER Figure, featuring original Kenner branding and inspired by the character in the STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER video game. Fully articulated with poseable head, arms, and legs, this 3.75-inch-scale figure featuring premium detail can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and accessory."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION GAMING GREATS 3.75-INCH ELECTROSTAFF PURGE TROOPER Figure – Recall intense moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION GAMING GREATS 3.75-INCH ELECTROSTAFF PURGE TROOPER Figure, featuring original Kenner branding and inspired by the character in the STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER video game. Available for pre-order at GameStop."