Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

The Red Hood Rises with New McFarlane DC Comics Collector Edition

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as they unveil their latest set of DC Comics Collector Edition figures

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases new Red Hood figure from DC Multiverse.

Collector Edition includes iconic weapons and fabric cape.

Red Hood's history tied to Batman's nemesis, The Joker.

Pre-order now for an August 2024 release at $29.99.

McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of DC Multiverse Collector Edition figures that run back the clock for DC Comics. An iconic and deadly villain from Batman's past has come to life as the infamous Red Hood is back for revenge. Before he was known as Joker, the Clown Prince of Crime, he was simply the leader of the Red Hood Gang. Soon, he would come face to face with the Caped Crusader and fall into a vat of chemicals, turning him into the madman we know to this day. McFarlane Toys brings this classic DC Comics look back for a brand new figure with a nice assortment of weapons and a sleek metallic look with a fabric cape. This is an excellent character for this line of DC Comics figures, and he will be an easy sell for any Batman fan. Pre-orders for the Red Hood are already live for $29.99, with the Red Hood Gang set to live again in August 2024.

Return to DC Comics Detective Comics with the Red Hood

"The Joker's past remains a mystery, but Batman believes his nemesis was once the brilliant leader of the Red Hood Gang, a criminal outfit that plagued Gotham City early during Batman's career. After a fall into a vat of chemicals stained his skin white and his hair green, this Red Hood seemed to opt for a career as The Joker, giving in to his every insane impulse."

Red Hood as featured in DETECTIVE COMICS.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories includes pick axe, crossbow, knife, figure display base, collectible art card and card stand.

Collect all additional McFarlane Collector Edition figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!