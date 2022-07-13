Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters Boba Fett Comes to Hasbro SDCC

San Diego Comic Con 2022 is just around the corner, and we are starting to finally see some exclusives Sadly, no Marvel Legends will be featured this year, but there are a few Star Wars items heading our way. One of the only ones that can be obtained on the floor (via QR code) is the Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters Boba Fett. Coming out of the massive Marvel Comic crossover event, an all-black Boba Fett has arrived and is ready to enter the tournament. He must win this arena fight in order to get the funds to fix the Carbonite container holding Han Solo. This figure is a simple repainted Boba and will be featured in a comic book box, similar to ones in the past.

Boba Fett will come with a spear as well as a blaster, allowing him to reign supreme in the arena. This figure is very basic, but I love it and I definitely hope I can get my hands on one. Fans who are attending SDCC can acquire a QR Code ticket at the Hasbro Booth which will allow you to pre-order one on Hasbro Pulse. War of the Bounty Hunters Boba Fett is priced at a mighty $33.99 and set for a Fall 2022 release. Good luck.

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES BOBA FETT (IN DISGUISE) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $33.99/Available: Fall 2022) STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch BOBA FETT (IN DISGUISE) figure, inspired by the character in the STAR WARS: WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS comic When delivering Han Solo frozen in carbonite to Jabba the Hutt, Boba Fett must strike a deal As payment, Fett must kill a local fighting pit warrior."

"He disguises himself so he can fight without suffering repercussions Fans and collectors can display this fully articulated figure featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation, in their collection This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES figure comes with 2 entertainment-inspired accessories Attendees can visit the Hasbro Pulse Desk at Hasbro's Booth #3213 to receive a one-time use code, which can then be scanned and preordered One QR code per customer Limited quantities will be available to pre-order on HasbroPulse.com after the convention While supplies last."