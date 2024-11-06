Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Animal Crossing, lego

Stargaze with Celeste as LEGO Unveils New Animal Crossing Set

LEGO Brings the legendary world of Nintendo to life with some brand new upcoming construction sets like new Animal Crossing creations

Article Summary Discover LEGO's new Animal Crossing set featuring the beloved character Celeste and her stargazing tools.

Enjoy a 78-piece LEGO set that includes Celeste's telescope, star fragments, and crescent-moon chair for $9.99.

Engage kids aged 6+ with astronomy-themed role play, inspired by Animal Crossing with Celeste the owl.

Recreate in-game moments by collecting star fragments and decorating with Celeste's whimsical LEGO scene.

LEGO has done something quite remarkable with Nintendo's Animal Crossing franchise that no one else has done. They are actually giving life to the franchise outside the basic characters with Tom Nook, K.K. Slider, and Isabella. The game is popular for its wide variety of villagers, who are the characters with whom players build relationships most, unlike some of the shop owners. LEGO continues to impress Animal Crossing fans with a wide variety of new sets, including a fan-favorite specific character with Celeste. Known for her love of astronomy and is Blathers' younger sister, this is an event character that only arrives at night. She typically appears in the evenings with meteor shower events to offer stargazing advice and even provides players with DIY recipes for star and space-themed furniture. Fans can now Stargazing with Celeste forever with this simple and elegant 78-piece set that features her telescope, fallen star fragments, and crescent-moon chair. This Celeste Stargazing Set adorable set is only $9.99, it is set for set for a January 2025 release.

LEGO Animal Crossing – Stargazing with Celeste

"Looking for a treat for a kid who loves the latest LEGO® Animal Crossing™ toys? The Stargazing with Celeste (77053) building kit is a fun anytime gift for girls and boys aged 6 plus who love astronomy toys and creative role play. Kids build an outdoor scene inspired by the video game series. They can set up the telescope toy and role-play with a minifigure of Celeste the owl as she consults her astronomy book."

"Fans of the game will recognize the scene as they wish upon a shooting star then collect the fallen star fragments to decorate the crescent-moon chair. Comes with a minifigure of Celeste the owl from Animal Crossing™, a telescope toy, astronomy book, campfire, teapot, cup, cupcake and precious star fragments."

