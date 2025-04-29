Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Fortnite, lego

Step into LEGO Fortnite with the New Peely & Sparkplug's Camp Set

The world of Fortnite continues to be bricktified as LEGO has unveiled a new set of sets inspired by the hit battle royal game

The set includes Peely and Sparkplug minifigures, a skeleton, wolf, loot llama, and buildable camp features.

Players receive an exclusive in-game Sparkplug Outfit DLC code with their LEGO Fortnite set purchase.

Priced at $22.99 for 250 pieces, this Fortnite LEGO set arrives in June 2025 for fans and collectors alike.

LEGO Fortnite was an exciting crossover between the iconic building world of LEGO and the dynamic universe of Fortnite. This project, launched in December 2023, was developed by Epic Games and continues to go strong in their game. LEGO Fortnite reimagines the battle royale experience into an expansive survival-crafting adventure similar to Minecraft. Players get to explore vast, randomly generated biomes, gather resources, build elaborate structures, and battle enemies, all with that signature LEGO art style. LEGO took this project to even greater heights by releasing actual buildable sets for fans. Your LEGO Fortnite village can now get started with their latest release with the Peely & Sparkplug's Camp set!

This bad boy comes in only 250 pieces and will feature Peely and Sparkle minifigures right from the Fortnite Odyssey, along with a Skeleton and a wolf to fight. The set will also have a workbench, campfire, a buildable loot llama, and crumbled ruins, just like in the game! Fans who purchase this set will also get a special DLC code to unlock a special Sparkplug Outfit to play with in Fortnite. The Peely & Sparkplug's Camp set is priced at $22.99 and is set for a June 2025 release.

LEGO Fortnite – Peely & Sparkplug's Camp

"Thrill gamers with this LEGO® Fortnite® Peely & Sparkplug's Camp (77075) building set for kids aged 7 and up. Packed with recognizable elements and iconic characters, the video game set encourages fans to create their own LEGO Fortnite adventure."

"The playset replicates the first challenges players encounter in the LEGO Fortnite Odyssey video game, and boys and girls will have fun building the campfire, a workbench and ruins that can be deconstructed and reconfigured. It also features a Supply Llama figure and a wolf figure with a movable tail and legs. The action is brought to life by minifigures of Peely, Sparkplug and a skeleton, who come with weapon accessories to encourage imaginative role play."

"A great video game gift for kids and gamers of all ages, this playset unlocks an in-game bonus for the LEGO Fortnite video game in the form of a special Sparkplug Outfit, which builders redeem by scanning the QR code on the cover of the building instructions. Set contains 250 pieces."

