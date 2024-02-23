Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Step Into the DC Multiverse with More Batman Figures from McFarlane

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys as some new upcoming figures have been revealed with more Batman

Article Summary Celebrate Batman's 85th anniversary with McFarlane's new figures.

Classic Knightfall (Black & Grey) Suit figure features Bane's conquest.

First Appearance Batman from Detective Comics #27 gets a figure tribute.

Azrael dons Red and Gold Armor in the latest McFarlane collectible.

This year marks the 85th anniversary of Batman in DC Comics since his arrival in Detective Comics #27 back in 1939. Gotham's Dark Knight is back once again and taking center stage once again with three new exquisite additions to the McFarlane Toys' DC Multiverse collection! Fans will dive into the unparalleled journey throughout the legacy of Batman's iconic adventures with these meticulously crafted figures that capture key moments from his legendary DC Comics history.

Knightfall (Black & Grey) Suit: The Broken Bat Rises

Relive the dramatic saga of DC Comics Knightfall story with the Batman (Black & Grey) Suit figure. Inspired by the monumental storyline where Bane breaks the Bat, this figure showcases the Cape Crusaders' resilience in the face of dire circumstances. You can never go wrong with the classic black and grey color scheme, and just like the previous Knightfall figures, this is one that will surely take the spotlight.

Detective Comics #27 (1st Appearance) Suit: Where It All Began

Go back to the roots of the Caped Crusader with Detective Comics #27 as McFarlane Toys brings his 1st Appearance suit to life Celebrating Batman's initial debut right from 1939, this figure captures the essence of Bob Kane and Bill Finger's original vision. From extended ears on his cowl, to his purple gloves and a new wired cape, this is one Dark Knight that is ready to bring justice right to the streets of Gotham.

Azrael in Red and Gold Batman Armor: KnightsEnd

Witness the evolution of the Bat with the Azrael figure in his Red and Gold Batman Armor from the KnightsEnd storyline. As Jean-Paul Valley takes up the mantle during a tumultuous period, it is time for the real Dark Knight to come back, and he won't go down without a fight. Donning his signature red and gold armor, this is now an impressive figure that fans of the Knightfall saga will not want to miss.

These three new additions to McFarlane Toys' DC Multiverse are a testament to Batman's enduring legacy and the rich tapestry of stories that have defined him over the years. Whether you're a seasoned collector or a devoted fan, these figures encapsulate the essence of the Dark Knight's journey. McFarlane Toys once again invites fans to relive iconic moments with more versions of Batman in a remarkable way. All three of these DC Multiverse Batmen will be arriving for pre-order on February 29, 2024, at select retailers. Be sure to check out all of the other DC Multiverse figures also coming soon right on McFarlane Toys Store.

