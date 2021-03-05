Mortal Kombat Kung Lao Enters the Arena With Storm Collectibles

Storm Collectibles is ready for more bloodshed as they announce their newest fighter from the hit video game Mortal Kombat. Kung Lao is ready to protect the Earthrealm and stop anyone that gets in his path with this highly detailed and articulated figure. Like most Mortal Kombat Storm Collectibles figures, this one is packed with some amazing accessories like two heads, swappable hands, removable hat, hat with slash effect, and blood effect pieces. A new addition to the figure is the recent Friendship Fatality as Kung Lao's rabbit in a hat trick will also come to the arena too.

This is one Mortal Kombat figure that will be a necessary fighter to add to your growing collection. He is packed with amazing detail and some great accessories to show off his skill with other fighters out there. The Mortal Kombat Kung Lao figure from Storm Collectibles will be priced at $75. He is set to release in Fall 2021, and fans can find pre-orders and other great fighters located here.

"Kung Lao's ancestor, the Great Kung Lao, was defeated by Goro 500 years ago in the pivotal match that saw Shang Tsung attain control of the Mortal Kombat tournament. To him, this contest is about more than Eathrealm's freedom. His life's goal has been to slay Goro and win the tournament, thus restoring his family's honour. After being defeated by Liu Kang in a qualifying bout, he disguised himself as one of Shang Tsung's guards to gain admittance. Kung Lao believes he is ready for the challenge. The time to avenge his ancestor is at hand."

Features:

2 x Interchanging Head sculpts

5 x Interchanging pair of hands

1 x Kung Lao's hat

1 x Kung Lao's hat with a slash effect

1 x Damage blood effect

FRIENDSHIP Rabbit