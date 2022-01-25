Storm Collectibles Reveals BBTS Exclusive Golden Axe Ax Battle Set

It is crazy how popular and incredible the Golden Axe line of figures from Storm Collectibles has turned out, and fans can not get enough. With fantastic detail, high articulation, and a great set of accessories, these figures bring the 2D world to life like never before. Storm Collectibles has revealed that Big Bad Toy Store will be getting an exclusive figure set as the Axe Battler from Golden Ax arrives. This legendary warrior comes riding in on his Red Dragon; the Ax Battler is ready to take on two Skeleton Army with two Skeleton Soldiers included. The Golden Axe figure set will come with the Ax Battler with a sword, Red Dragon, two Skeletons, and they will come with two swords, two shields, and 4 pairs of hands. Collectors will only be able to acquire this awesome set through Big Bad Toy Store for $229.99. the 1/12 scale figures are set to release in March 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located right here.

"Golden Axe is one of the most classic and iconic side-scrolling arcade beat 'em up games released in 1989 by Sega. The game places the player in control of one of three warriors each bent on revenge against the vile dictator, Death Adder. One of them is a male barbarian, Ax Battler, wielding a two handed broadsword looking for revenge for the murder of his mother. The force of Ax's magic is able to cast Earth spells. The players are able to ride on the Red Dragon and fire at the enemies like the Skeleton Soldier army."

Features

1/12 Scale

Made of plastic

From the Golden Axe video game

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

BBTS Exclusive

Contents

Ax Battler figure Sword

Red Dragon figure

2 Skeleton Soldier figures 4 Pairs of hands 2 Swords 2 Shields

