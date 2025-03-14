Posted in: Collectibles, Storm Collectibles | Tagged: capcom, storm collectibles, street fighter

Storm Collectibles Reveals New Street Fighter M. Bison 1/12 Figure

The fury of M. Bison is coming to life as Storm Collectibles unveils their newest Ultra Street Fighter II - The Final Challengers figure

The M. Bison 1/12 scale figure includes four interchangeable portraits and fabric cape.

Pre-order now at Big Bad Toy Store for $96.99; set for Q4 2025 release.

Highly detailed and articulated, this figure is a must-have for Street Fighter fans.

M. Bison is the primary antagonist of the hot Capcom arcade fighting game Street Fighter. He is the ruthless dictator of Shadaloo and controls a powerful criminal syndicate. He was first introduced in Street Fighter II (1991) with enhanced psychic abilities, including the ability for mind control. This big bad seeks world domination, and he uses his syndicate to manipulate global events, create powerful fighters, and conduct unethical experiments. He has directly interacted with other legendary Street Fighter heroes like Ryu, Guile, and Chun-Li, whose father he murdered.

The fury of M. Bison knows no bounds, and Storm Collectibles brings this villain to life with their 1/12 Street Fighter collection. The figure captures his appearance from Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers and stands roughly 7" tall. He comes with a variety of swappable hands, an extra pair of arms, four interchangeable portraits, a removable fabric cape, and Psycho Effects. This villain is ready to take the fight to your Street Fighter collection, and he is currently being released as a Big Bad Toy Store exclusive. Pre-orders are already live for $96.99, and he is set for a Q4 2025 release.

M. Bison – Ultra Street Fighter II – The Final Challengers

"M. Bison is widely considered to be the most iconic antagonist of the hit hit Capcom series, having served as the main villain, M. Bison wields an inherently evil energy known as "Psycho Power", in contrast to Ryu and Ken's "Hadou". Be sure to add this figure to your collection! Other figures shown not included (sold separately)."







Features 1/12 Scale

Made of plastic and fabric

Based on the Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers video game

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Contents M. Bison figure

4 Interchangeable head sculpts

9 Pairs of hands

Folded arms part

Fabric cape

2 Psycho effects

